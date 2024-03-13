Events this week: Vinson Cunningham with Doreen St. Felix; Kate Zambreno with Jamie Hood

Vinson Cunningham. Photo: Jane Bruce.

The UK–based Women’s Prize for Fiction has announced its 2024 longlist, which includes Maya Binyam’s Hangman, Isabella Hammad’s Enter Ghost, Chetna Maroo’s Western Lane, and more.

Tonight, Vinson Cunningham will discuss his new novel Great Expectations with Doreen St. Felix at Greenlight Books in Brooklyn. Recently, Cunningham discussed his not-very-Dickensian book about coming of age as a staffer on the first Obama campaign with David Remnick, recalling that the title first came up as a joke from a colleague. Cunningham says of Obama’s role in public life after his presidency: “I will admit that it has been dispiriting to see him making movies and being on Jet Skis as the world burns. . . . more like a movie star than someone whose great hope is to change the world.”

This Saturday, March 16 at 7 pm, Kate Zambreno will be launching the new edition of her book Heroines in New York. The event, at Topos Too in Ridgewood, will feature a conversation between the author and Jamie Hood, who wrote the book’s introduction. In a recent New Yorker profile, Zambreno said of Heroines, “I was interested in channelling. I wanted to explore bravado by putting it on.”

Ada Calhoun—the author of Also a Poet, Why We Can’t Sleep and other nonfiction books—has sold her debut novel to Viking.

The Yale Review has posted online the ten essays Virginia Woolf wrote for the magazine. In an “Annotating the Archives” column, Claire Messud reconsiders Woolf’s essays today: “The marvelous archive of Woolf’s pieces for TYR makes clear th