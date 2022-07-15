Fernando Pessoa’s many masks; the best books of 2022

Fernando Pessoa

Lit Hub’s Virtual Book Channel has posted a video of a recent event at Greenlight Bookstore in Brooklyn: a conversation between Paisley Currah and Andrea Long Chu on Currah’s new book, Sex Is as Sex Does: Governing Transgender Identity.

At Vulture, a roundup of the best books of 2022 so far. Some of the picks include Sheila Heti’s Pure Colour, Dan Charnas’s Dilla Time, and Olga Ravn’s The Employees.

Roger Hodge has been named the acting editor-in-chief for The Intercept. Betsy Reed, the former EIC, left to become the editor of the Guardian US.

At The Nation, Ilan Stavans looks at the many personae of Fernando Pessoa. Stavans asks: “Did Pessoa truly control his alter egos? Or did his creations, in fact, control him? The layers of identities and personalities that make up Pessoa’s writing career are what draw readers in, and yet they also make it hard at times to have a sense of who he was.” For more on the Portuguese writer's many masks, read Sasha Frere-Jones in our winter 2022 issue.

At McSweeney’s, Jennie Young offers a prayer for the assistant professor going for tenure.