Front-Page Coverage of Biden-Harris Victory

CNN, The Guardian, and WorldCrunch look at front-page newspaper coverage of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Random House has released the cover image for poet and critic Hanif Abdurraqib’s A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance, which will be published in March. The photo, shot by Gjon Mili in 1943, shows Willa Mae Ricker and Leon James, “ecstatic during the Lindy Hop.”

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who has “long been seen as one of the biggest proponents in the White House of minimizing the threat” of COVID, tested positive for the virus last week. According to Slate, Meadows, who has mocked people who wear masks and “complained of reporters who tried to speak to him while wearing masks,” attempted to keep his test results from the press: “He told a small group of close aides about his diagnosis, and everyone was told to keep the news quiet.”

Alex Trebek’s memoir The Answer Is . . . has climbed to number 3 on the Amazon Best Seller List.

Book deals: Poet Paul Tran has sold his new collection, All the Flowers Keep Kneeling, to Penguin Books; according to the publisher, the book will chronicle “the emotional and psychological transformation of a queer and trans descendant of Vietnamese refugees as they reassemble a fragmented self in the aftermath of imperial violence and interpersonal abuse.” . . . Generation Debt author Anya Kamanetz has sold The Lost Year to PublicAffairs; the book will document “the story of how Covid slashed open the last real safety net America has—public education—and exposed the anti-child fault lines of our society, fundamentally changing a generation of children and families.”

Readings this week: On Thursday at 6pm Eastern time, painter Celia Paul will discuss her memoir Self-Portrait with New Yorker writer and Colette biographer Judith Thurman. You can register to attend this virtual event here.