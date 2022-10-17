George Saunders to discuss Manuel Muñoz in his "Story Club"

Manuel Muñoz

This week, on his Substack “Story Club,” George Saunders will be leading a discussion of Manuel Muñoz’s “Anyone Can Do It,” which appears in his story collection The Consequences, out from Graywolf Press this week. In addition to Saunders’s discussion, Muñoz will drop in to answer some reader questions.

Sadie Stein has been hired as the preview editor at the New York Times Book Review. A longtime contributor, Stein has also worked at Jezebel and the Paris Review. According to the paper’s announcement of Stein’s new position: “Preview editors must read hundreds of unreleased books each year to recommend which ones to review (or not), and they must engage in the special kind of matchmaking that distinguishes the Book Review: finding the perfect person to write about each book—all of that before editing the reviews themselves. It’s a job that requires an outsize enthusiasm for books, deep knowledge across genres and an encyclopedic knowledge of authors, academics and other writers.”

On ebay, you can purchase a handwritten letter and a sketch from author Amitava Kumar (A Time Outside of This Time). All proceeds will be donated to the Friends of the Ashland Library.

Bookforum contributor Max Read has started a Substack titled “Read Max,” which is “a newsletter about internet culture, terrible memes, emergent patterns, megaplatform grotesquerie, crypto conspiracies, deep forum lore, fringe politics, science fiction, and other artifacts of the weird new future.”

At Public Books, Howard Rambsy II and Kenton Rambsy assess data regarding the New York Times’s coverage of Black authors.