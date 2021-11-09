Graywolf Press publisher Fiona McCrae to retire this summer; Andrea Long Chu profiles Emily Ratajkowski

Fiona McCrae. Photo: Erin Smith Photography

Fiona McCrae, the director and publisher of Graywolf Press, has announced her plan to retire this June. McCrae led the Minneapolis press for twenty-seven years, and published books by Eula Biss, Jamel Brinkley, Leslie Jamison, Percival Everett, Layli Long Soldier, Tracy K. Smith, and more. McCrae said of her tenure, “It’s been a marvelous adventure and I am so grateful to all the incredible individuals I have had the pleasure of working with, from the exceptional staff and board to all our cherished and talented writers.”

For the New York Times Magazine, Andrea Long Chu profiles model Emily Ratajkowski, who just published the essay collection My Body. Chu writes, “Ratajkowski is hoping to set the record straight: She is neither victim nor stooge, neither a cynical collaborator in the male agenda, as her critics have argued, nor some pop-feminist empoweree, as she herself once supposed.”

At NPR, authors Tiphanie Yanique and Dawnie Walton discuss their recent novels with Scott Simon.

For n+1, William Harris writes about the baseball postseason and considers whether the sport can ever overcome its constant air of crisis and decline: “For all its openness to analytic transformation, the sport preserves a self-sabotaging air of aristocratic conservatism.”

Tonight, the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture hosts an online event exploring the life and work of Winfred Rembert, the late artist whose memoir, Chasing Me To My Grave, was published this year. The conversation will feature the artist’s wife, Patsy Rembert; the philosopher Erin Kelly, who collaborated with the artist on his book; and professor, writer, and curator Nicole Fleetwood. Writing in Bookforum, Albert Mobilio observed, “Rembert’s memoir is cause for hope and shame. It’s a story about running and a story about having nowhere to go.”