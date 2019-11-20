Hallie Rubenhold wins Baillie Gifford prize; Sarah M. Broom on writing and money

Sarah M. Broom. Photo: Adam Shemper

At the Paris Review, Sarah M. Broom reflects on money, unfinished work, and how she wrote her debut memoir, The Yellow House. “I thought, at first, that I would simply follow the chain of the title to write an autobiography of a house. I had no idea of the tentacles, the ways in which the story would transfigure,” she writes. “After several halting years, stopping to earn money in order to write, I began to work less toward my vision and more toward the book that I could afford. How, I wondered, could I show up assured on the page, when I was the opposite in life?”

The Baillie Gifford prize has been awarded to Hallie Rubenhold for The Five, her book about the women killed by Jack the Ripper. “It’s a great story and it’s a great moral act, reclaiming the voice of these women,” judging chair Stig Abell said. “And it is so relevant now in terms of how crimes, particularly sex crimes and crimes against women, can be reported and considered and talked about.”

CNN Business profiles The Hill owner Jimmy Finkelstein, whose connections to the Trump administration have been overlooked until recently.

NiemanLab looks at the plethora of impechement podcasts that have launched since the House hearings began. “For better or worse, we’re already deep into the 2020 cycle,” they write. “This whole impeachment-pod boomlet isn’t just a prelude to the coming U.S. election pod wave — it’s the first chapter.”

The Brontë Society has bought a “matchbox-size” book, part of a series written by a teenaged Charlotte Brontë, for $777,000, the New York Times reports. The miniature work is part of a six-issue set of “The Young Men’s Magazine,” which Brontë wrote “for the toy soldiers she and her siblings played with.” The nineteen-page, 1.5 by 2.5 inch work contains “dramatic stories and tiny hand-lettered ads.”