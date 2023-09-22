Hannah Zeavin to write an "alternative history of psychoanalysis"

Hannah Zeavin

The 2023 Booker Prize shortlist has been announced.

In March 2024 Knopf will publish a book of song lyrics written by novelist and Nobel winner Kazuo Ishiguro. The book, titled The Summer We Crossed Europe in the Rain, will include the lyrics to sixteen songs, all of them written for the jazz singer Stacey Kent.

Yale University Press has given a sneak peak at the Fall 2024 titles in its Jewish Lives series, including Ruth Franklin’s Anne Frank, Masha Gessen’s Hannah Arendt, and Sasha Frere-Jones’s Bob Dylan.

Slate has a droll recap of Joyce Carol Oates’s tweet making fun of New York Times columnist David Brooks’s complaint about the cost of a meal at Newark.

Fern Press, which is part of Vintage and Penguin UK, has signed Hannah Zeavin to write an “alternative history of psychoanalysis” titled All Freud’s Children: A Story of Inheritance.