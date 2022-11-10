HarperCollins Union on strike; Ryan Ruby on Nabokov and Berlin

Workers at HarperCollins are on strike and picketing the publisher’s offices in New York. HarperCollins union member Rachel Kambury tweeted a thread explaining the reasons for the strike and the union’s vision for workers at the company: “Let me reassure you that a strike isn’t something any of us union members are choosing to do lightly. This is our backed-into-a-corner, last-ditch-attempt to end a management-imposed stalemate and reach a deal that is meaningfully beneficial.”

Elon Musk has emailed the company’s staff for the first time since his takeover, ending remote work and “days of rest,” and telling Twitter workers to prepare for “difficult times ahead.”

The New Statesman has an essay about Mark Fisher by Alex Niven, adapted from the author’s introduction to a new edition of Capitalist Realism to be published this month by Zer0 books. You can read more about Fisher in Sasha Frere-Jones’s review of k-punk, from our Winter 2019 issue.

Reporters Without Borders reports that an unprecedented number of women journalists are being detained in Iran.

On the latest episode of the Harper’s Podcast, Ryan Ruby talks with Violet Lucca about Nabokov, Berlin, and fatherhood. Ruby’s article “Halensee: A father’s guide to Nabokov’s Berlin,” appears in the November issue of the magazine.

On November 16th, Joshua Cohen, Rivka Galchen, and Ruby Namdar will appear at a live event at the New York Public Library to discuss Israeli author A. B. Yehoshua’s life and legacy. Both in-person and livestream tickets are free.