Historian Georgette Elgey has died at the age of ninety; Ronan Farrow is starting a podcast

The French journalist and historian Georgette Elgey, who wrote an epic history of the Fourth Republic that took nearly fifty years to complete, has died at the age of ninety.

In November, an anonymous Trump administration official wrote a New York Times op-ed, boldly declaring themselves part of the “resistance” within the administration and assuring readers that they, along with other staffers, were quietly working to “frustrate parts of [Trump’s] agenda and his worst inclinations.” Now, they are writing a book. A Warning will be published on November 19 by Hachette, with all the proceeds going to press freedom and government accountability nonprofits.

Ronan Farrow is making a limited-series podcast to go along with his new book, Catch and Kill. Last week, the New Yorker Radio Hour released a preview of the pod.

The 2019 Baillie Gifford Prize for Nonfiction shortlist has been announced.

Olga Tokarczuk, winner of a 2018 Booker prize and that year’s Nobel Prize in Literature, is opening a new foundation for translators and authors.

Bernardine Evaristo, who shared the 2019 Booker Prize with Margaret Atwood, has seen her lifetime book sales double in the week since she won the award.