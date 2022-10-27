Hua Hsu on Mike Davis; Prince Harry’s memoir

For the New Yorker, Hua Hsu remembers historian and writer Mike Davis, who died this week at the age of seventy-six. Hsu pushes back against the idea that Davis was “a prophet of doom,” instead arguing that the Marxist intellectual was at heart an optimist, dreamer, and fearless truth-teller. Hsu writes, “His books were so prophetic about the nature of terror. We must also trust that he was right to have faith in the future—in those who followed.”

On Thursday, November 3, The Drift will celebrate the release of its eight issue with a party in Brooklyn. The event is free for print subscribers.

The New Yorker has posted a list of the best books of 2022, which it is updating every Wednesday.

The Yale Review is hiring a deputy editor and digital director.

The New York Times has started a new investigative-reporting fellowship for local news beats. The program will be led by Dean Baquet, the former executive editor of the Times, as well as veteran journalists and editors. The fellowship is a one-year program, paid for by the Times.

Random House has announced the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir, slated for January 2023.