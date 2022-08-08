Hulu options Sheila Heti's forthcoming novel

Sheila Heti (photo: Margaux Williamson)

Hulu has optioned Sheila Heti’s forthcoming novel, Alphabetical Diaries. For the novel, Heti took a decade’s worth of diaries, placed each sentence in alphabetical order (based on the first word of the sentence), and then cut until a narrative took shape. The book will be released by Farrar, Straus and Giroux in 2023. Hulu hopes to turn the novel into a TV series.

The New York Times profiles poet Carmen Giménez, who starts her role as the publisher and executive director of Graywolf Press today. Giménez remembers looking at poetry chapbooks and zines at a bookstore in the late ’90s: “As a woman of color, I had an awareness that there was this whole world of writers that existed, that needed a space, and could coexist with white writers in a catalog.” At Graywolf, she has innovative plans for seeking out and publishing talented new writers: she will look for authors in “any number of places where people are talking or thinking, or being creative or having a voice,” and mentions TikTok as a place where such voices might be found.

Nicole Fleetwood—MacArthur Fellow, National Book Critics Circle Award winner, and the author of Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration—has sold her memoir Between the River and Railroad Tracks to Little, Brown. According to the publisher, the book, which recounts the authors youth in Hamilton, Ohio, is about “family and issues of safety and belonging regulated by racial, gender, and class boundaries.”

The European Review of Books—”a magazine of culture and ideas, in print and online, in English and in a writer’s own tongue”—has released its first print issue. The print version of the ERB will come out three times a year.

Melissa Bank, whose book The Girls’ Guide to Hunting and Fishing has sold more than 1.5 million copies, has died.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 8pm Eastern time, Colson Whitehead celebrates the paperback release of his novel Harlem Shuffle with a reading and a discussion with Atlantic staff writer Adam Serwer. The event was organized by Community Bookstore, and each ticket purchase comes with a copy of Whitehead’s novel.