Jacqueline Rose’s new book on violence; “Columbia Journalism Review” contributors imagine transforming the industry

Jacqueline Rose. Photo: Mia Rose

Muumuu House had published a collection of remembrances of Giancarlo DiTrapano, founder of Tyrant Books and New York Tyrant magazine, who died six weeks ago.

Parul Sehgal considers Jacqueline Rose’s new book, On Violence and Violence Against Women, for the New York Times. In essays reflecting on Harvey Weinstein, sexual harassment, Anna Burns’s Milkman, and Trump’s “Global Gag Rule,” Rose examines “how violence first takes root in the mind” and how it perpetrates “a theft of mental freedom.”

The new issue of Columbia Journalism Review has been released in a digital edition, “What Is Journalism,” that attempts to address how the industry can be transformed. The issue features Haley Mlotek on the aesthetics of far-right extremist outlets, Maya Binyam on the labor conditions of freelance journalists, Clare Malone on the rise of news influencers, in addition to the news consumption diaries of six Americans, a conversation on post-truth moderated by Maria Bustillos, and more.

Jo Livingstone reviews Sarah Schulman’s new history of the AIDS activist group ACT UP for the New Republic. Schulman, a writer, screenwriter, and activist with more than twenty titles to her name, has been compiling an oral history of ACT UP since 2000. Let the Record Show: A Political History of ACT UP New York is, in part, a continuation of that work and also an antidote, Schulman says, to “works—both creative and journalistic—that made straight people into the heroes of the crisis.”

At Vulture, a Q and A with Alison Bechdal on her new book, The Secret to Superhuman Strength, a graphic memoir about the author and exercise. Asked about why she wanted to write (and draw) about working out, Bechdal says, “It’s this blissful, conflict-free part of my life where I am doing something fun. It occurred to me, Why not take that blissful, conflict-free thing, turn it into a cerebral project, and ruin it for yourself? So that’s what I did.”