Jamil Jan Kochai on his new story collection; HarperCollins Union on strike

Jamil Jan Kochai. Photo: Jalil Kochai.

On NPR’s All Things Considered, Jamil Jan Kochai discusses his new story collection, The Haunting of Hajji Hotak and other Stories.

For Columbia Journalism Review, Karen Maniraho talks to five reporters about covering life online. Ryan Broderick, author of the Garbage Day newsletter about web culture, tells Maniraho, “Of the tech-culture reporters I’ve spoken to over the last couple of years, we’ve all said that every story feels like this Russian nesting doll of weird specializations.”

The HarperCollins Union went on strike today.

Lindsay Zoladz has announced that she’s sold her first book, Fear of a Female Genius, to MCD/FSG. It will be a feminst history of the idea of genius, looking at figures like Joni Mitchell, Yoko Ono, and Hilma Af-Klimt. For the newest Bookforum, Zoladz wrote about the Mets. You can also read her on Dolly Parton, Rax King, Emily Gould, and more.

Isaac Butler, author of the recent book, The Method: How the Twentieth Century Learned to Act, talks to Lauren Goldenberg about the famously mercurial acting technique. For more on the book, check out Natalie Walker’s review in the spring 2022 issue of Bookforum.

The Hedgehog Review presents a deep-dive into the history of the paragraph. Author Richard Hughes Gibson writes, “My opening question—what is a paragraph?—only gets more complicated as we gaze further and further into the past, as the paragraph gradually dwindles to a thin line in the margins.”