Jared Marcel Pollen on László Krasznahorkai’s literature of withholding; Films and writings on free music

László Krasznahorkai. Photo: Nina Subin/New Directions

The new issue of The Drift is online now, with Malcolm Harris on “ethical consumption under capitalism,” Tarpley Hitt on Hunter Biden, Noor Quasim on Annie Ernaux and “the millennial sex novel,” fiction by Percival Everett and others, an interview with Barbara Kruger, dispatches on the climate movement, and more.

For Astra magazine, Jared Marcel Pollen writes about two new books—Spadework for a Palace and A Mountain to the North, a Lake to the South, Paths to the West, a River to the East—by the Hungarian novelist László Krasznahorkai. Pollen compares Krasznahorkai’s work to that of Melville and Kafka, writing that in these author’s fictions “our impulse toward interpretation is always being frustrated by placing in front of us objects that seem to represent everything and nothing.”

A New York City law now in effect requires employers to include “a good faith salary range” for job listings. NiemanLab’s Laura Hazard Owen has compiled a list showing which media companies are complying—also noting which companies are “technically complying, but ranges are dubious,” like CNN, which has posted jobs with pay ranges of almost $100,000.

The Brooklyn Public Library is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a list of the top 125 checkouts in its history. Bookforum contributor Lindsay Zoladz noted on Twitter “it’s hilarious because it’s all like classic literature juxtaposed with things children think are awesome.”

The Criterion Channel has put together a program of films related to free jazz, including Shirley Clarke’s Ornette Coleman documentary, John Coney’s Space Is the Place, and St. Clair Bourne’s portrait of Alice Coltrane. For more on free music, read Sasha Frere-Jones’s recent Bookforum essay: “One thing made clear by three new books is that the people who play and love this music often form collectives to keep the work and each other alive. Whether it’s through a record label or a magazine or a community organization, people in free music take care of each other.”