Jess Hill wins Stella Prize; Chelsea Bieker on writing about violence

Jess Hill. Photo: Jack Fisher

See What You Made Me Do, Jess Hill’s study of domestic violence, has won this year’s Stella Prize.

Chelsea Bieker, Maya Shanbhag Lang, Marie Mutsuki Mockett, David Moloney, and TaraShea Nesbit answer the Lit Hub Author Questionnaire. Bieker voiced frustration that many of her Goodreads reviews complained about too many “bad things” happening to her characters. “I will stop writing about the oppression and heinous violence enacted upon women when oppression and heinous violence ceases happening to women,” she said. Mockett said that “age and parenting” have helped her get over the worry that people won’t be interested in her writing. “These days I’m just trying to get the job done.”

Simon & Schuster is publishing Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek’s first memoir, complete with chapter titles in the form of questions. The Answer Is . . . : Reflections on My Life will be available this July.

Vox is planning to furlough one hundred employees for three months, CNBC reports.

The New York Times reports on the librarians around the country who are still required to come in to work even though their libraries are closed to the public.

“If authors have any responsibilities in the face of disaster, the greatest of them is to bear witness,” Chinese author Fang Fang told the New York Times, where excerpts of her diary of quarantine in Wuhan were published yesterday. “I’ve always cared about how the weak survive great upheavals. The individuals who are left out — they’ve always been my chief concern.”

Tonight, Lit Hub’s Virtual Book Channel is hosting a digital poetry reading with Farrar, Straus and Giroux. Hosted by New Yorker poetry coordinator Hannah Aizenman, the event will feature readings by Eliza Griswold, Shane McCrae, and Valzhyna Mort.