Jill Filipovic writing new book; The New York Public Library's best books of the year

Jill Filipovic is writing a new book. OK Boomer: Let’s Talk: Dispatches from a Generational Divide will “look beyond the ‘humorous meme’ and explore issues such as student debt, healthcare and climate change.” OK Boomer will be published by One Signal Books in late 2020.

The New York Public Library has released its list of the one hundred best books of 2019. The top ten includes Sally Rooney’s Normal People, Ocean Vuong’s On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, and Tressie McMillan Cottom’s Thick.

At Literary Hub, Tarisai Ngangura explores the storytelling legacies of Jay-Z and Rakim and reflects on “the symbiotic connection between Black music and literature in America.”

Max Read talks to BuzzFeed founder Jonah Peretti about social media, politics, and how the internet has changed over the past decade. “In the era of industrial media — newspapers, broadcast television — the media thought of itself as a gatekeeper and was a gatekeeper. There were good things about that model. Now, with the internet, information can go viral unchecked by anyone, just uploaded to a platform,” he said. “The platforms would love it if they had to spend no money on media or content and if users just put up all media and content. And if you think of yourself as a gatekeeper, you’re deluding yourself.”

At NiemanLab, Eugenia Ha Rim Rho details the ways politicized hashtags can undermine the news articles they’re attached to. “When stories included a hashtag, people perceived the news topic to be less important, and they were less motivated to know more about related issues,” she explains.

Literary Hub recommends the best literary adaptations to stream during the holiday break. Recommendations include TV shows and movies for people who “just got stoned in secret behind the house” (Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas) or those who “hate all this cheer and food and good nature and you think there must be something evil lurking underneath” (Rosemary’s Baby).