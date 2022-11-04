Joan Didion auction catalogue; Brigitte Giraud has won the Goncourt Prize

Joan Didion. Photo: Julian Wasser

Brigitte Giraud has won the Goncourt Prize, France’s highest literary honor, for her book Vivre Vite (Living Fast).

On November 16, property from the estate of Joan Didion will be auctioned off. You can peruse the auction catalogue—which includes listings such as “Group of five books about California” or “Group of thirteen blank notebooks”—online.

At Twitter, Elon Musk has begun laying off a reported 7,500 employees. On the site, former employees are sharing their stories and sending messages of support using the hashtag #OneTeam.

At the New Yorker, Kyle Chayka points out that “Twitter is Already a Hellscape,” and considers what impact Musk’s proposed changes could have: “With Musk’s regime adding a new source of daily drama, the obsessive navel-gazing seems unlikely to abate. Twitter will still be the ‘hellsite’ that users love to hate.”

Today, hundreds of employees at the media company Gannett Co. are on strike. The striking workers, across fourteen newsrooms, are protesting layoffs and cost-cutting and arguing for better pay and benefits.

The new edition of 4Columns is out now, with reviews by Melissa Anderson, Aruna D’Souza, Jennifer Kabat, and Brian Dillon.