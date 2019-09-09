Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey's "She Said" and the People Who Helped Bring Down Harvey Weinstein

Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey

Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement will be published on Tuesday. According to the New York Times, the paper where the two authors broke the Weinstein story, the book will name many previously unnamed key sources, as well as those who tried to stymie the Weinstein investigation. Among those who helped to bring Weinstein down: his own accountant. Alexandra Alter writes: “Drawing on new reporting and previously undisclosed corporate records, emails and text messages, She Said uncovers more on the extent of Mr. Weinstein’s alleged transgressions, and the labyrinth of secret settlements and restrictive nondisclosure agreements that allowed Mr. Weinstein and other men in positions of power to conceal their behavior and thrive in their careers, in some cases finding new victims.”

On Twitter, Kendra Pierre-Louis, New York Times writer and author of Green Washed: Why We Can’t Buy Our Way to a Green Planet, is addressing some of inaccuracies in Jonathan Franzen’s much-criticized New Yorker essay on environmental disaster.

“A biographer more scrupulous ... is hard to imagine,” critic John Leonard wrote of John Atlas. “I could no more stop reading his biography than I could stop reading Saul Bellow after he blew the blinds off the windows in my head.” The Washington Post remembers Atlas, who in addition to being a biographer, was a contributor to the New Yorker and a beloved editor.

Dey Street has purchased reporter Julie K. Brown’s currently untitled book about the Jeffrey Epstein case. Brown is the author of an award-winning series of articles on Epstein, written for the Miami Herald, titled “Perversion of Justice.” In movie news, an undisclosed producer has optioned Winzola McLendon’s 1979 Martha: The Life of Martha Mitchell. Interest in Mitchell, the outspoken wife of Nixon’s attorney general John Mitchell, has risen recently thanks to the podcast Slow Burn.

The poets Timothy Donnelly and Dorothea Lasky will read from their new books—The Problem of the Many and Animals—at Brooklyn’s PowerHouse on September 27.