John Lewis’s posthumous graphic novel; Jane Hu on anti-Asian violence and police surveillance

John Lewis, 1964. Photo: Marion S. Trikosko/Library of Congress.

John Lewis’s last graphic novel, Run, will be published posthumously in August. The book follows Lewis’s bestselling series, “March,” which ended the story with the author’s historic march from Selma when he was twenty-five. Lewis, who died in July, said of the new book, “In sharing my story, it is my hope that a new generation will be inspired by Run to actively participate in the democratic process and help build a more perfect Union here in America.”

At The Verge, Jane Hu writes about anti-Asian violence and the police-surveillance videos that often capture the attacks. Hu observes, “These videos have come to exemplify what we might call a new genre of the anti-Asian hate crime media. They’re often sudden and impersonal—frequently taken from surveillance footage that often shows no other bodies around besides the assailant and the victim.”

The New Inquiry is looking for submissions to their “Pandemic” issue. The magazine is accepting submissions until April 9th. More details can be found here.

In a review of Thomas Frank’s new book, The People, No, at n+1, Erik Baker discusses the problems with left populism: “The New Deal is the ultimate horizon of Frank’s political imagination. In the 1930s, Frank argues, the Great Depression finally forced the American ruling class to rethink its unabashed elitism, leading inevitably to the rediscovery of the virtues of the populist tradition.”

