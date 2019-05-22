Jokha Alharthi wins Man Booker International Prize; Susan Rice to publish memoir

Former National Security Advisor and U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice is writing a memoir. Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For, which covers everything from Rice’s childhood to “national security challenges,” will be published by Simon & Schuster in October.

The 2019 Man Booker International Prize has been awarded to Jokha Alharthi’s novel Celestial Bodies, which was translated by Marilyn Booth.

Literary Hub’s Emily Temple rounds up writing advice from Nora Ephron.

In an excerpt from her new book The Dark Fantastic, Ebony Elizabeth Thomas reflects on reading fantasy and speculative fiction as a person of color. “When people of color seek passageways into the fantastic, we have often discovered that the doors are barred,” she writes. “Even the very act of dreaming of worlds-that-never-were can be challenging when the known world does not provide many liberating spaces.”

In a recent blog post, George R. R. Martin comments on the recent ending of HBO’s Game of Thrones and explains how the endings of his books will be different from the TV series. “How will it all end? I hear people asking,” he writes. “The same ending as the show? Different? Well… yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no.”