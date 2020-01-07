Jonathan Coe wins Costa Prize; Anna Wiener on her new book

Anna Wiener. Photo: Russell Perkins

Jonathan Coe has won the Costa Prize for his novel, Middle England. “One of the jobs of a novelist is to present humanity, not heroes or villains,” said prize judge John Boyne. “I know Coe is an adamant remainer, but he was very, very good at analysing both sides – and in such a way that it was also a great story.”

On Mitzi Rapkin’s First Draft podcast, Jeannie Vanasco discusses her new book, Things We Didn’t Talk About When I Was a Girl.

To celebrate the publisher’s fiftieth anniversary, Feminist Press employees share their favorite titles from the past five decades. Selections include works by Zora Neale Hurston, Rebecca Harding Davis, and Meena Alexander.

Sports Illustrated employees are unionizing with NewsGuild of New York. Staff say they plan to organize in order to have “a greater say in the future” of the magazine and to raise “concerns about the magazine’s direction under its new operator, Maven.”

At Literary Hub, Tobias Carroll reflects on “the literary intersection of climate disaster, apocalypse, and folk horror.”

The Guardian talks to Anna Wiener about tech, NDAs, and the sources she used for her new book, Uncanny Valley. “My Gmail is an incredible corpus of mid-20s work anxiety,” she said. “And an archive of what in hindsight are very obvious ways to navigate work situations that were overly complex, because I didn’t know how to be a person.”

The New York Times offers a reading list for fans of The Bachelor. “These fictional accounts of reality TV aren’t here to make friends,” they note. “But they might keep you distracted while you wait for the next rose ceremony.”