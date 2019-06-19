Joy Harjo chosen as poet laureate; Taffy Brodesser-Akner and Tom Perrotta on divorce and dating apps

Joy Harjo. Photo: Shawn Miller

Joy Harjo has been chosen as poet laureate by the Library of Congress. A member of the Muscogee Creek Nation, Harjo is the first Native American to take on the role.

The New York Review of Books has posted a previously unpublished Elizabeth Hardwick essay about abortion rights.

Chef and food writer Molly O’Neill has died at age 66.

At the New Yorker, Daniel Gross remembers his experience as part of a secret literary fellowship funded by the owner of Barnes and Noble.

At Vulture, Taffy Brodesser-Akner and Tom Perrotta discuss dating apps, Philip Roth, and why their respective novels center around divorce even though both are married. “A character needs to desire someone or something. I guess you could have a happily married person who desires money, or something else, but my imagination is sadly influenced by sex,” Perotta said. “Maybe this is like my secret cry for help,” Brodesser-Akner mused, “and only in five years will I go, ‘Ugh, remember when I was trying to divorce my husband and had all these cries for help? And one of them was writing a novel about divorce?’”