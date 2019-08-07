Julia Angwin returns to The Markup; Jia Tolentino on internet life

Jia Tolentino. Photo: Elena Mudd

Atlantic staff writer and former ESPN correspondent Jemele Hill is working on a memoir. “I hope that by sharing some very personal experiences in this memoir—things I’ve never shared publicly before—people will have a better understanding of who I am,” Hill said in a press release. The still-untitled book will be published in 2021 by Henry Holt.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are writing a book. The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience celebrates “the women who have inspired them throughout their lives” and their “histories that all too often get overlooked or are left unwritten.” The book will be published by Simon & Schuster in October.

The Markup, the non-profit funded, yet-to-launch tech website that has gone through “a turbulent few months,” has rehired editor in chief Julia Angwin and the editorial employees that left when she was let go three months earlier. Evelyn Larrubia will take over as managing editor, and Nabiha Syed will serve as president. The website now plans to start publishing at the end of the year. “Honestly, we need to prove we’re back and get people comfortable with us,” Angwin told the New York Times. “It’s safe to come back in the water.”

Sarah Palin’s dismissed defamation lawsuit against the New York Times has been successfully appealed and is heading back to court.

At Longreeds, Hope Reese talks to Jia Tolentino about feminism, the internet, and her new essay collection, Trick Mirror. “My best strategy to deal with constantly interacting and drawing so much of my professional foothold from these platforms that I think are destroying my brain is like, don’t do anything online out of a sense of obligation — just like be as chill as you possibly can be,” she said.