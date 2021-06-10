Kate Zambreno on her new book; Alex Press on Amazon

Kate Zambreno. Photo: © Heather Stern.

Alex Press and Jacobin magazine have a new podcast, Primed, about Amazon. The show will cover the online retailer’s operations, working conditions, and its effects on society, the environment, culture, politics, and more. For more on Amazon’s role in furthering inequality, see Press’s review of Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America by Alec MacGillis in the Spring issue of Bookforum.

This afternoon at 3pm EDT, McNally Jackson bookstore will host Kate Zambreno to discuss her new book To Write As If Already Dead, with Bhanu Kapil. The book circles Zambreno’s attempts to write about Hervé Guibert’s To the Friend Who Did Not Save My Life.

On the Jewish Currents YouTube page, a video of last night’s event, “Philip Roth After Blake Bailey,” featuring Ari Brostoff, Laura Marsh, and Ruth Franklin.

ProPublica offers a quick guide to their epic report on American billionaires’ tax returns. The publication will continue to file stories based on a trove of IRS documents that covers the taxes of thousands of the country’s richest.

In the New Republic, Scott W. Stern reads Stacey Abrams’s novel While Justice Sleeps. Stern writes that in addition to being a fun and fast-paced thriller, the book is “also a revealing window into its author’s political imagination—what she wants, what she believes, what she’d do in a position of power.”

The Venice Biennale will have a theme based on the Surrealist artist and author Leonora Carrington. The exhibition, which has been postponed until April 2022, is named after Carrington’s children’s book The Milk of Dreams. In the meantime, catch up on Carrington with Chloe Wyma’s review of The Tarot of Leonora Carrington, and Porochista Khakpour’s overview of Carrington’s life and work.