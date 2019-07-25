Kate Zambreno on Screen Tests; Staples creates quarterly magazine

Kate Zambreno

Tobias Carroll talks to Kate Zambreno about Rilke, art writing, and her latest book, Screen Tests. “I love it when a work references past books; it’s like a little thrill for me,” she said. “At the opening of Wittengstein’s Nephew, Thomas Bernhard’s narrator reviews a bound copy of Gargoyles [one of Bernhard’s early novels]; one of the nuns puts it on his bed in the hospital where he’s recovering from consumption, and he feels kind of alienated and disgusted by it. I love that this is also the experience for me of looking at a book that I apparently wrote that has been published, like — who wrote that?”

“The ways in which our identities position us in the world are complicated,” Trick Mirror author Jia Tolentino tells Elle. “And we’re in an age where everything is shifting. There has to be writing that is flexible enough to accommodate all these things existing, often at once.”

Office supplies retailer Staples is launching Staples Worklife, a “quarterly magazine for sparking conversation” among “professionals who see their work ‘as more than just a job,’” Marketing Dive reports.

Politico profiles Stephanie Grisham, Trump’s new press secretary. Grisham has spent her first few weeks “meeting with staff ” and getting “up to speed on the vast policy portfolio,” but “the most concrete action she has taken so far inside the building is putting her nameplate on her new office door.”