Kirkus Prize winners announced; Carrie Fisher's family speaks out against unauthorized biography

Colson Whitehead. Photo: Chris Close

The Kirkus Prize winners have been announced. Colson Whitehead’s The Nickel Boys won the fiction award, and Saeed Jones’s How We Fight for Our Lives won the nonfiction award.

Billie and Bryan Lourde, Carrie Fisher’s daughter and former partner, have released a statement against Sheila Weller’s upcoming unauthorized biography of the late actress, Carrie Fisher: A Life on the Edge. The family said that they didn’t know about the book until they read an excerpt in Los Angeles magazine. “The only books about Carrie Fisher worth reading are the ones Carrie wrote herself,” they wrote. “She perfectly told us everything we needed to know.”

Jami Attenberg talks to the Maris Review about secrets, CVS, and her new novel, All This Could Be Yours.

Harper’s magazine has hired Christopher Beha as editor. He will replace James Marcus, who left the magazine in 2018.

At The Baffler, Maia Hibbett examines the New York Times’s recent foray into TV programming, with shows like The Weekly, Modern Love, and Overlooked, among others. “It’s television, but it’s also a marketing vehicle,” she writes. “Though The Weekly is elegantly crafted, at times it seems like the reporters are having a contest over who can name-drop their employer the most.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Trixie Mattel and Katya are writing a book. The pair told Entertainment Weekly that book will include “haikus about getting your period” and extended versions of “the tangents that Trixie notoriously cuts [Katya] short on.” Trixie & Katya’s Guide to Modern Womanhood will be published by Plume next May.