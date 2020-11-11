LA Times and Tribune Publishing settle pay-disparity lawsuit; Robin Coste Lewis and Kevin Young on their recent poetry collections

Kevin Young. Photo: Melanie Dunea

Goodreads has announced their 2020 Choice Awards.

Timothy D. Snyder, author of On Tyranny, has written a twenty-tweet thread on the post-election situation: “The mechanism to undo democracy is usually a fake emergency, a claim that internal enemies have done something outrageous.”

The Los Angeles Times and Tribune Publishing have settled a class-action lawsuit, agreeing to pay three million dollars to address allegations of pay disparities between persons of color and white employees.

The first pick for the online book club hosted by T: The New York Times Style Magazine is James Baldwin’s Go Tell It on the Mountain. Novelist Ayana Mathis will contribute an essay on Baldwin’s novel to the magazine as well as appear at a virtual event on December 17.

At the Mr. Beller’s Neighborhood blog, Jacob Margolies reports from the GOP press conference inexplicably held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia, during which Rudy Giuliani claimed that dead celebrities—including Joe Frazier and Will Smith’s father, Willard Carroll Smith, Sr.—had voted in the presidential election.

Tonight at 7 PM EST via Zoom, Robin Coste Lewis and Kevin Young will discuss their recent poetry collections. The conversation will be moderated by Glory Edim, the founder of Well-Read Black Girl.