Lambda Literary Award winners announced; Sandi Tan working on "The Idiot" movie

Elif Batuman. Photo: Beowulf Sheehan

The winners of this year’s Lambda Literary Awards have been announced. Honorees include Trustee Award winner Alexander Chee and Visionary Award winner Masha Gessen.

Filmmaker Sandi Tan is working on a screen adaptation of Elif Batuman’s The Idiot. “The book’s basically the intelligent, creative young woman’s Twilight,” she told The Cut’s Anna Silman. “It’s about this woman who is head smart and heart stupid — that’s why she’s the idiot. . . . And she’s being sucked into this vortex of obsession by this guy, and by the end of it she gets destroyed. But instead of turning into a vampire, she turns into an artist. And to watch that transformation is a wonderful thing.”

The Guardian’s David Barnett looks at the phenomenon of tie-in fiction for movies and TV series.

After a restructuring of the website, Vice’s editor in chief Jonathan Smith and managing editor Rachel Schallom have left the company, the New York Times reports.