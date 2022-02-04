Lauren Oyler’s “Fake Accounts” will be adapted for TV; Charlie Tyson revisits Elizabeth Taylor’s 1971 novel of old age

Lauren Oyler’s debut novel, Fake Accounts, is being adapted for TV by High Maintenance cocreator Ben Sinclair and playwright Jen Silverman. Oyler will be an executive producer of the series.

For the New Yorker, Charlie Tyson writes about Elizabeth Taylor’s 1971 novel Mrs. Palfrey at the Claremont, which is being reissued by New York Review Books. Since its inception, Tyson writes, the novel as a form has favored young, upwardly mobile protagonists. But Taylor’s “account of aging suggests that literature may, in fact, be a more crucial form for the old than for the young. When one’s possibilities grow constricted, fantasy becomes a means of rescue.”

David Mitchell talks with The Guardian about his reading habits, and reveals that he read James Joyce’s Ulysses for the first time during the pandemic: “It was getting embarrassing having to go silent and vague when the subject of Joyce came up. I’m a professional novelist living in Ireland, for heaven’s sake. This time, it clicked.”

Tudum, a marketing platform of Netflix, has made some high-profile hires of former entertainment journalists from Condé Nast and Time. “Tudum’s apparent mission—to provide fan-focused companion reading to Netflix series and movies—is already served by entertainment news sites and trade publications like The Hollywood Reporter or Variety,” Business Insider reports. Graydon Carter, the former editor of Vanity Fair, commented “I understand the desire to do this, but don’t call it a magazine.”

Andy Hunter, the publisher of Catapult, is stepping down from his role. Alyson Forbes will serve as interim publisher.

“Due to the peculiarities of history, the muscular free market, and the fact that we live in hell,” Anna Merlan writes, a 1997 issue of George magazine edited by John F. Kennedy Jr. is selling online for thousands of dollars. The issue, which featured the tagline “Survival Guide to the Future” is coveted by devotees of QAnon.