Leslie Jamison on daydreams; Maxine Hong Kingston in conversation

In Astra magazine, Leslie Jamison writes about daydreams: “I’ve spent my whole life daydreaming. It embarrasses me to think of tallying the hours. It feels like ingratitude. It feels like infidelity. It’s often been about infidelity.” It’s the publication’s first issue, with stories by Catherine Lacey, Fernanda Melchor, Ottessa Moshfegh, and more.

At n+1, Judith Levine reports from a labor rally at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island: “The brisk air vibrated with militant rank-and-file socialist unionism.”

For “24 Twitter Moments We Treasure: Sure, it’s hell. But what about the magic?” in Intelligencer, writers round up the best of the social-media site in the wake of Elon Musk’s $44-billion-dollar splurge.

On Thursday, May 12th, the Library of America will host a conversation between Maxine Hong Kingston and Viet Thanh Nguyen. The LOA will publish a new collection of Kingston’s work in May.

G/O Media, the company that runs The Onion, Gizmodo, The Root, Jezebel, and more is acquiring the business-news site Quartz.