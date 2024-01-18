Leslie Jamison on motherhood and divorce; two California bookstores are up for sale

Leslie Jamison. Photo: Grace Ann Leadbeater

Leslie Jamison is beginning her book tour for Splinters: Another Kind of Love Story next month at the Center for Fiction with a launch event on February 20 featuring Mary Karr. An essay adapted from the book, “The Birth of My Daughter, the Death of My Marriage,” recently appeared in the New Yorker.

More author events: Amitava Kumar will launch his new novel, My Beloved Life, on February 26, at McNally Jackson’s Seaport location, in a conversation with Stay True author Hua Hsu. Wine will be served afterward.

At the Cleveland Review of Books, Greg Gerke offers up an essay that intertwines two seemingly disparate literary icons: Cormac McCarthy and Louise Glück.

Publishers Weekly talked with Adelle Waldman about her forthcoming novel Help Wanted. “The 2016 election happened and it jolted me. I got a minimum-wage job at a big-box store just to broaden my horizons. Instead, I found myself riveted by the setting and appalled by the work conditions. I came out of there wanting to write a book about the entire experience as fiction.”

Two legendary California bookstores—Vroman’s in Pasadena and Book Soup in nearby West Hollywood—are up for sale.