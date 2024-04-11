Lisa Borst has been named coeditor of n+1; Parul Sehgal hosts a reading with Whiting Award winners

Lisa Borst. Photo: Milo Walls.

Lisa Borst has been named co-EIC of n+1, joining Mark Krotov and Dayna Tortorici. Borst was formerly the magazine’s web editor.

This year’s ten Whiting Award winners were announced last night. You can read excerpts from their work online at NPR. Tonight, at McNally Jackson Seaport, the winners will read their work at an event hosted by New Yorker staff critic Parul Sehgal.

Pantheon Books has announced that it will publish a new memoir by Helen Garner. The book—a memoir about being a grandparent, Australian football, and much more—was acquired by editor Lisa Lucas.

On April 15 at 6:30pm, the New York Public Library will launch its Kicking World Literature Festival with a reading by poets Camonghne Felix, Dorothea Lasky, Emanuel Xavier, and Helena de Groot. The event will be live and on Zoom.

On April 30 at 7:30pm Eastern time, the Academy of American Poets is hosting an online gala to raise funds for its education programs, which serve over 100,000 elementary and high school students each year. Jericho Brown will host, and Merve Emre, Tony Kushner, Meryl Streep, and Anna Deavere Smith, among others, will read.

Kathleen Hanna has invited Molly Ringwald, Amy Poehler, Puja Patel, Hanif Abdurraqib, Lindy West, Brontez Purnell, Mira Jacob, Fabi Reyna, Imani Perry, and Hari Kondabalou to participate in her reading tour for her new memoir, Rebel Girl.