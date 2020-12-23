Marty Baron to retire; the "Kansas City Star" owns up to its past

Marty Baron

At Vanity Fair, a report on Marty Baron’s impending retirement. Baron has been editor of the Washington Post since 2012. Sources at the paper expect him to step down in the coming year, but not before staffers return to the office.

The Kansas City Star has published a lengthy apology for the paper’s history, writing that the publication has “disenfranchised, ignored and scorned generations of Black Kansas Citians.” Conversations within the newsroom led the paper to take a hard look at the ways in which the Black community has been covered in the paper, dating back to 1880. The paper has just published a six-part package looking at how historical events affecting Black residents were covered in the Star, and is teaming up with the Kansas City Public Library on events that will discuss the stories and the path forward.

LitHub revists George Saunders’s 2015 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, during which Saunders read Colbert a bedtime story about the true meaning of Christmas.

The New York Times has withdrawn its podcast Caliphate and the accompanying article from consideration for the Pulitzer Prize. The package had been named a finalist in the International Reporting category, but was later found to have relied on false or exaggerated accounts by one of the story’s main subjects.

At The Cut, Madeleine Aggeler looks at Martin Shkreli’s history of harassing female journalists.

On the Quarantine Tapes podcast, Kiese Laymon talks with Eddie Glaude.