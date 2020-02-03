Mary Higgins Clark, 1927-2020

Best-selling suspense novelist Mary Higgins Clark died on Friday. She wrote more than fifty novels, and has sold more than 100 million books.

The Mellon Foundation has given a $4.5 million grant to the Academy of American Poets.

A cybersquatter has hijacked the website of novelist Patrick DeWitt, author of The Sisters Brothers and French Exit. The squatter will give the domain back to its rightful owner on one condition: DeWitt must read the squatter’s unpublished novel, In God's Silence, Them Devils Sang.

HBO has released the first trailer for David Simon’s TV adaptation of Philip Roth’s novel The Plot Against America. The six-part miniseries will premiere on March 16.

Simon and Schuster bought the world rights to Jerry Seinfeld’s next book, which is slated to be published in October. The comedian’s previous book, 1993’s Seinlanguage, has sold more than 2.5 million copies.

This Thursday at Brooklyn’s Center for Fiction, the Yale Review will host a party for its latest issue, the first one edited by poet, memoirist, and critic Meghan O’Rourke.