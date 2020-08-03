Masha Gessen to Discuss Surviving Autocracy Tonight; Writers and Editors Pay Tribute to John Homans

John Homans, frequently referred to as “a writer’s editor,” has died. A number of people who worked with him at New York magazine and Vanity Fair have paid tribute. Writes Joe Hagan, author of Sticky Fingers: The Life and Times of Jann Wenner: “He’s the last of a breed, a vision-quest editor: He gave you a mandate when you were going to write a story, in this sort of oracular style that was hard to describe, to motivate you. He would often say, when I was at my low ebb—tired, depressed, demoralized, as we can all get sometimes—he’d say, oh, this is the sport of kings, man! We’re lucky! We get to go out and do this! This is the great fortune, the world is ours to go have fun with!”

At Pairagraph, philosopher Joseph Bottum, author of the book The Novel in Decline, exchanges a series of letters with Phil Klay to ponder the health of contemporary fiction.

Blake Bailey’s biography of Philip Roth, which will be 880 pages, will be published on April 6, the book’s publisher, W.W. Norton, has announced. “Our association was sometimes complicated, but rarely unhappy and never dull,” Bailey said of working with Roth in an interview with the Associated Press.

At the New York Times, Concepción de León profiles Raven Leilani, whose debut novel, Luster, is out tomorrow. “I wanted to write a story about a Black woman who fails a lot and is sort of grasping for human connection and making mistakes,” Leilani says. “I didn’t want her to be a pristine, neatly moral character.”

In an online event tonight at 7pm EST, Masha Gessen will discuss her new book, Surviving Autocracy, with Washington Post columnist Alexandra Petri.