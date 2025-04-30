McNally Jackson is starting a book festival; an excerpt from an unfinished Gary Indiana novel

Gary Indiana. Photo: Seven Stories Press

McNally Jackson is starting a twice-yearly book festival, Vulture reports. The inaugural festival will take place over the course of six weeks in May and June with events at the store’s Seaport location featuring conversations between Parul Sehgal and Andrea Long Chu, Lucy Sante and Harron Walker, Hala Alyan and Sarah Aziza, and more.

The Los Angeles Review of Books is hosting a discussion of Katie Kitamura’s latest novel, Audition, today at 6pm PST. Read Jane Hu’s review of the book in the spring issue of Bookforum.

In the latest issue of Granta, read an excerpt from the novel Gary Indiana was working on before his death in October last year. In a piece accompanying the excerpt, Jesse Barron explains that Remission was to be a fictionalized account of the Ed Buck case, intended to be “similar, on the surface, to the books in [Indiana’s] great ‘American crime’ trilogy, at least in the sense that the story would revolve around a real, high-profile case.” Barron covered the Buck case as a journalist in 2020, and he connected with Indiana over their shared interest in the story. Barron contrasts Indiana’s fictionalization with the reporting: “In our stories, the camera points into Buck’s living room, as well as into police cars, the courtroom, and the house in Inglewood where Moore had lived with his friends. In Remission, Gary reverses the shot: he points the camera back out at the neighbors and writers, who have been staring with mute lasciviousness at the catastrophe unfolding within.”

In an excerpt from his forthcoming memoir Homework in Harper’s, Geoff Dyer writes about his mother, and reflects that “presenting myself in a consistently poor light has been more than a source of pleasure over the past thirty years. It’s been a point of principle that no one emerges from any page looking worse than the person writing it. No one, I think, has ever felt misrepresented by anything I’ve written, let alone betrayed. Even mentioning my mother’s birthmark is a betrayal.”

The first print edition of the The Metrograph film journal is out now, with contributions from A. S. Hamrah, Yiyun Li, Lynne Tillman, Thora Siemsen, Amalia Ulman, Phoebe Chen, and more.