Media collective launches the Trans Journalists Association; Cornel West in conversation with Eddie S. Glaude Jr.

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. Photo: © Sameer A. Khan

Tonight, Cornel West will talk to Eddie S. Glaude Jr. about his new book, Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own. The event is co-hosted by Haymarket Books and Labyrinth Books.

Laurence Ralph—author of the recent book The Torture Letters: Reckoning with Police Violence—presents a new short documentary, The Scars of Being Policed While Black.

Yesterday, a collective of trans media professionals launched the Trans Journalists Association. Their website has a style guide for editors, writers, and reporters, and resources for employers.

A court has temporarily blocked the publication of a tell-all book by Mary Trump, the president’s niece. The author is expected to appeal the decision.

The Post asks: Whatever happened to the New York Times metro section?

Throughout the month of July, Poets House and Siglio Press will present a reading every day from Bernadette Mayer’s Memory, a daily record of photographs and text from July, 1971. The series begins today at 3pm EST, with poet Anselm Berrigan reading the first entry (Mayer herself will appear on July 31st). The readings will be available on Poets House’s Instagram, YouTube, and website. For more on Memory, see Jennifer Krasinski’s review in our Apr/May issue.