Melissa Gira Grant on the criminalization of reproductive autonomy; Metrograph is screening Cookie Mueller films

Melissa Gira Grant. Photo: Verso

Starting tonight, Metrograph theater in Manhattan is hosting a series, “Stumbling onto Wildness: Cookie Mueller on Film,” featuring films and events celebrating the late writer, actress, advice columnist, and downtown raconteur. This evening’s movie, “A Coupla White Faggots Sitting Around Talking,” is doubling as the book launch for a new Mueller collection and a new chapbook by Natasha Stagg.

For 4Columns, Beatrice Loayza writes about Happening, Audrey Diwan’s new film, which is based on Annie Ernaux’s memoir of getting an illegal abortion in 1963 France.

At the New Republic, Melissa Gira Grant discusses how the end of Roe v. Wade will exacerbate the criminalization of abortions, miscarriages, and stillbirths. Grant takes care to emphasize the fact that “that future is already here,” and outlines “how reproductive autonomy is currently criminalized” in the name of protecting “the unborn.”

Dan Kois and Jason Zinoman have started a podcast on Martin Amis called The Martin Chronicles. In the first episode, the New Yorker’s Parul Sehgal joins them to discuss Amis’s first novel, The Rachel Papers.

In “Black Twitter Is Not a Place. It’s a Practice,” Tressie McMillan Cottom looks at how Black Twitter evolved from Livejournal and what that history might tell us about the future of the site, as Elon Musk’s takeover bid goes through: “Twitter’s significance is not about revenue or advertising platforms or new features. It is about communities that create ideas. The real Twitter lives in the practices of people who can migrate at any time.”

The Washington City Paper is producing its last regular print edition. Alumni of the publication look back at forty-one years in print.