Merve Emre and Andrea Long Chu discuss criticism; Grace Byron on Anna Kornbluh

Andrea Long Chu. Photo: New York Magazine.

In the first episode of a new podcast, The Critic and Her Publics, Merve Emre talks to Andrea Long Chu. LitHub is partnering with the New York Review of Books to publish transcripts of the discussions, which are taken from a lecture series hosted by Emre at Wesleyan University. As part of the event, Emre invited Chu to perform a bit of criticism on the spot: a response to Zoe Leonard’s 1992 textual artwork “I want a president.”

For the Paris Review Daily, Emmeline Clein visits the Kentwood Historical and Cultural Museum, otherwise known as the Britney Spears house, in the singer’s Louisiana hometown: “These cramped rooms are overwhelmingly, disorientingly tender, held together with tape and yellowed concert tickets and simple, true care.”

Grace Byron writes about Anna Kornbluh’s Immediacy: Or, the Style of Too Late Capitalism for the Los Angeles Review of Books.

Today is the last day to sign up for Tin House’s summer workshop, a weeklong writing intensive with faculty including Bryan Washington, Safiya Sinclair, Torrey Peters, Lars Horn, and many more. Scholarships are available for Native American/Indigenous and Palestinian writers, with application fees waived.

On Friday, February 2 at Powell’s Books, Kaveh Akbar will discuss his new novel, Martyr, with Karen Russell.