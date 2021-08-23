Merve Emre on Simone de Beauvoir’s previously unpublished love story; poet Honorée Fanonne Jeffers to discuss her debut novel

Honorée Fanonne Jeffers. Photo: Sydney A. Foster

The Community of Literary Magazines and Presses’s Lit Mag Adoption program offers discounted subscriptions of various publications to teachers and their students in order to help integrate lit mags into courses. Among the participating magazines and journals are A Public Space, Astra Quarterly Review, Kenyon Review, Ploughshares, and the Paris Review. If six or more students in a course registered in the adoption program subscribes to a single magazine, a publisher or editor will meet virtually with the class.

The New York Public Library’s new permanent installation, the “Polonsky Exhibition of The New York Public Library’s Treasures,” will have a grand opening on September 24th. The library has free “timed tickets” available to the public here.

From Freud to Nietzsche, Malcolm Gladwell to Ferrante, LitHub lists every book featured in Mike White’s HBO series The White Lotus: “The books that characters are seen reading act as an extension of their characters, speaking to relationship dynamics. An obvious example is college friends Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and Paula (Brittany O’Grady), who carry books around like badges of honor and have a habit of reading Camille Paglia and Frantz Fanon by the pool.”

Merve Emre reviews The Inseparables, the previously unpublished novel that Simone de Beauvoir abandoned in 1954 after Jean-Paul Satre said it wasn’t worth finishing. At the time, de Beauvoir agreed, writing that the love story “seemed to have no inner necessity and failed to hold the reader’s interest.” Emre does not agree, finding some beautiful passages and much to ponder: “In ‘The Inseparables,’ the distinction between friends and lovers, straight love and queer love, pales before the difference between loving a friend who is alive and one who is dead.” On Twitter, Emre points out that the English-language versions of the book also have fascinating photos and letters from the real love affair the novel was based on.

On Wednesday at 6:30pm EDT, Rain Taxi hosts poet and novelist Honorée Fanonne Jeffers in conversation with Twin Cities podcaster Lissa Jones-Lofgren. They will discuss Jeffers’s debut novel, The Love Songs of W. E. B. Du Bois. Jeffers’s most recent poetry project reimagined the life of Phillis Wheatley, the first African American woman to publish a book of poems.