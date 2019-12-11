Michael Chabon's The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay gets TV adaptation; Bloomberg buys CityLab

At the New York Times, Emma Goldberg looks at the decline of feminist blogs and websites. After a decade of feminist publishing, a wave of websites like The Hairpin, The Toast, and most recently, Feministing, have shut down. “It was this amazing moment where we were making careers out of blogging in our underwear. Now it’s not a good time for start-up media,” former Feministing editor and current Teen Vogue editor Samhita Mukhopadhyay said of the era. “I worry that people are afraid to align themselves with publications that are explicitly feminist.”

Michael Chabon’s The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay is being adapted into a series by Showtime. Chabon and Ayelet Waldman will write and produce.

Literary Hub picks their favorite film and television adaptations from the past decade.

The American Journalism Project has given $8.5 million to eleven news projects around the country in order “to support civically motivated local news outlets.”

Bloomberg Media is buying The Atlantic’s CityLab website.

They has beat out quid pro quo, impeach, exculpate, and the to be Merriam Webster’s “Word of the Year.”

Adam Ehrlich Sachs tells Literary Hub that his new book, The Organs of Sense, was inspired in part by telling his father at fourteen that he was “obsessed by the fear that everyone else in the world was an automaton.” His father responded with a hug and said that “he’d been gripped by the very same fear” at his age—“exactly what an automaton would say and do if it was programmed to convince me it was real,” Sachs notes.