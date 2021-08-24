Milkweed Editions announces a new literary series devoted to “underheard language”; Harper to publish Matthieu Aikins’s debut book

Matthieu Aikens. Photo: Kiana Hayeri

The independent publisher Milkweed Editions has announced its new literary series Multiverse, which will be devoted to “different ways of languaging” and will be curated by neurodivergent poet Chris Martin. “Multiverse primarily emerges from the practices and creativity of neurodivergent, autistic, neuroqueer, mad, nonspeaking, and disabled cultures,” Milkweed stated. “The desire of Multiverse is to serially surface multiple universes of underheard language that might intersect, resonate, and aggregate toward liberatory futures.” The first book in the series, Hannah Emerson’s The Kissing of Kissing, will be out in April 2022.

The literary magazine Granta has devoted its latest issue to the best new Spanish writing. The issue “showcases the work of twenty-five of the most exciting writers under thirty-five in the Spanish-speaking world, chosen by judges Chloe Aridjis, Horacio Castellanos Moya, Rodrigo Fresán, Aurelio Major, Gaby Wood and guest editor Valerie Miles.” There are English and Spanish editions of the magazine.

Paul McCartney has offered up a list of the 154 songs that will be featured in his two-volume, career-spanning The Lyrics, which will be released on November 2.

Paying homage to the recently deceased John LeCarré, Rosa Lyster writes, at Gawker, about “the relationship between le Carré’s greatest character, George Smiley, and his wife, Ann, which . . . is one of the weirdest portraits of a marriage ever committed to the page.”

Fitzcarraldo Editions in the UK and Harper books in the US have purchased Matthieu Aikins's debut book, The Naked Don’t Fear the Water: A Journey Through the Refugee Underground. Aikins, a contributing writer for the New York Times Magazine who has been based in Kabul, describes his decision to follow an Afghan friend who has decided to flee the country. “Their odyssey across land and sea from Afghanistan to Europe brings them face to face with the people at heart of the migration crisis: smugglers, cops, activists, and the men, women and children fleeing war in search of a better life.” The book will be released in February.