Miriam Toews on truth and fiction; Columbia Journalism Review on Twitter and the historical record

Miriam Toews. Photo: Carol Loewen

At Fast Company, Ainsley Harris talks to Anand Giridharadas, the best-selling author of Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World, in which he argues that for too long, America's billionaire class has been able to make "change without changing power." Giridharadas leverages his significant Twitter following and television appearances to reach larger audiences, but maintains that "books are a place where you can tell the truth, where you can be a critic. There's a space for unencumbered honesty."

At Longreads, Cameron Dezon Hammon, the author of This Is My Body: A Memoir of Religious and Romantic Obsession, considers her feminism, Christianity, and why the misogyny of the evangelical church "is everyone's problem."

Miriam Toews discusses her novel, Women Talking, with Kendra Winchester and Autumn Privett on their podcast, Reading Women. Toews's novel is an "imagined response" to the true story of an ultra-conservative Mennonite community in which women were continually raped. The author explains how "fiction lends itself to a certain kind of truth telling that maybe nonfiction doesn't necessarily."

New York Times Magazine's advice columnist Ligaya Mishan prescribes a passage from one of the stories in Ted Chiang's Exaltation to treat an anonymous writer's fear of beginnings."

"It's hard to think about preserving your historical record when you are under attack," said one of seventeen journalists interviewed by Columbia Journalism Review about accountability, visibility, and "why and when they delete tweets."

Tonight at Community Bookstore, Corey Robin sits down with Rebecca Traister to talk about his latest book, The Enigma of Clarence Thomas.