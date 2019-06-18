Mona Awad on cliques; Jennifer Weiner on beach reads

Mona Awad. Photo: George Baier IV

BuzzFeed editorial employees in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and DC walked out on Monday afternoon “in the hopes of getting the online-media company to voluntarily recognize their union,” Bloomberg reports.

The Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins is working on a prequel to her bestselling series.

Mona Awad talks to the So Many Damn Books podcast about university towns, cliques, and her new novel, Bunny. “I feel like the clique is very dangerous because you never know where you stand. You are not yourself, you are in a group,” she said. “So you’re kind of operating as a group, thinking as a group, and so your thoughts are not quite your own—or are they?”

At Columbia Journalism Review, Meghan Winter remembers the difficulties she’s had in pitching reported articles on anti-abortion legislation to male editors, something she feels is responsible for keeping abortion siloed as a “women’s issue.”

At Entertainment Weekly, Jennifer Weiner reflects on the unfairly gendered idea of the “beach read.” “Stroll along a sandy shore or peruse the Nooks and Kindles by the pool anywhere in this great nation, and you’ll see plenty of John Grisham and Brad Thor, James Patterson and George R.R. Martin, Thomas Harris and Stephen King. These books, like all great beach reads, are built to entertain,” she writes. “But beach books by men get other, less dismissive monikers; labels like mystery or legal thriller or fantasy or horror that describe without demeaning. It’s not fair. And maybe someday it will change, and all books read on beaches will be called ‘beach books’ — or none will.”