Monica Samayoa on covering climate change; National Book Critics Circle to announce finalists for its 2021 awards tonight

Artist Richard Kraft has started a podcast, Acts & Facts, that features conversations with artists, writers, scientists, and more about the books that have shaped them. Guests include Albert Mobilio, Marjorie Perloff, Lisa Pearson, and others.

The Millions has posted its list of the most-anticipated books of the first half of 2022 and writers to watch for spring 2022.

For their monthly “Covering Climate Now” column, Columbia Journalism Review talks with Monica Samayoa, a climate reporter and a member of the Uproot Project’s steering committee. Uproot is a network for journalists of color who cover the environment, which launched in the spring of last year. Samayoa said of the project, “Climate change disproportionately affects communities of color and lower-income communities, but these stories really get overlooked; because of that, the climate crisis is not seen as a crisis by everyone.”

Tonight at 7pm Eastern, the National Book Critics Circle will announce the finalists for their 2021 awards as well as hold a panel on book reviewing with Jo Livingstone, Daniel Mendelsohn, Parul Sehgal, Katy Waldman, and David Varno.