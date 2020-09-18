National Book Award nominees announced; Aperture’s virtual programming for “Native America” fall issue

Karla Cornejo Villavicencio. Photo: © Talya Zemach-Bersin

Aperture magazine has announced a lineup of fall events for their new issue, “Native America.” The five virtual readings and talks will have speakers such as the issue’s guest editor, Wendy Red Star, artist Alan Michelson, photographer Martine Gutierrez, and more.

The nominees for the 2020 National Book Award have been named. The nonfiction list includes Jill Lepore, Isabel Wilkerson, and Karla Cornejo Villavicencio along with seven others. In fiction, Rumaan Alam, Megha Majumdar, and Douglas Stuart (also nominated for a Booker Prize this week) were among the longlisted authors.

Connie Schultz reviews a new memoir by Leonard Downie Jr., a longtime Washington Post editor. All About the Story: News, Power, Politics, and the Washington Post promises an insider look, and plenty of gossip, at the paper dating back to Downie Jr.’s beginnings as an intern in 1964.

One World publisher and editor in chief Chris Jackson will receive the Center for Fiction’s 2020 Maxwell E. Perkins Award. As National Book Foundation director Lisa Lucas notes, Jackson is the first Black recipient of the prize.

The Society of Professional Journalists and the Trans Journalists Association have partnered to launch a free and confidential hotline, which “allows any journalist to instantly consult experts on the best ways to tackle sensitive topics ranging from whitewashing to deadnaming.”

At Nieman Lab, Joshua Benton examines a new study comparing how people in seven countries see the press and its motives in covering the pandemic. Only in the US is there such a wide perception gap, where “trust in the news media is almost completely tied to your political beliefs.”