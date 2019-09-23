National Book Award Poetry Finalist Camonghne Felix Is also a Strategist for Elizabeth Warren

Camonghne Felix

Camonghne Felix, whose poetry collection Build Yourself a Boat is on the long list for the National Book Award, is also the Director of Surrogates & Strategic Communications of Elizabeth Warren's campaign for President.

We're watching the Emmys, and wondering: Why are the people accepting awards for the HBO miniseries Chernobyl refusing to thank (or even mention) Svetlana Alexievich, the Nobel-prize-winning author of Voices from Chernobyl? Even though Alexievich initially refused to work with the production, she later said she was "impressed" with the miniseries, calling it "a very strong film." And director-producer Craig Mazin has admitted, on Twitter, that "Ms. Alexievich's Voices From Chernobyl was where I always turned to find beauty and sorrow." Not mentioning Alexievich at the Emmys is a slight.

Meghan O’Rourke has announced some of the contributors to the next issue of the Yale Review—the first issue to be completed since she became editor of the publication. The Fall/Winter issue, which will be available in December, will include writing by Sheila Heti, Monica Youn, Emily Bernard, Langdon Hammer, Idra Novey, Kevin Young, Sarah Manguso, Mo, Dan Chiasson, Aria Aber, and others.

Brenda Jones and Krishan Trotman have sold a series of books profiling four notable female Democrats—about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, and Maxine Waters—to Plume. The series will be called Queens of the Resistance, and will appear in the summer of 2020, just before the Democratic National Convention.

The German city of Dortmund has rescinded an award for British Pakistani writer Kamila Shamsie, author of the novel Home Fire. The Nelly Sachs Prize was given to Shamsie earlier this month, but the German jury reversed its decision, citing the author’s pro-Palestinian activism, particularly her support for the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

Director John Waters, author of the new essay collection Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder, names his favorite movies in the Criterion Collection, which include 8 1/2 and The Blob.