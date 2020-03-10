National Magazine Awards postponed; Ann Napolitano on obsessions

Ann Napolitano. Photo: Jake Chessum

The National Magazine Awards ceremony has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, the New York Post reports. The event, which was scheduled for March 12, will likely be rescheduled for later this spring.

At Literary Hub, Ann Napolitano explains why writers should follow their obsessions. “We are inundated with information every hour of every day, and so it’s entirely possible to go through your life without realizing which subjects, pieces of art, or stories call out to you,” she writes. “If you’re a writer or artist, missing this information will deprive your work. If you’re not a writer or artist, missing this information will make your life less interesting.”

At Columbia Journalism Review, Savannah Jacobson looks at the new clickbait trend of crying reporters.

Despite being dropped by US publisher Hachette late last week, Woody Allen’s memoir may still be published in France, The Guardian reports.

For AudioFile’s Behind the Mic podcast, Josephine Reed talks to Jason Reynolds about his new book Stamped, an adaptation of Ibram X. Kendi’s Stamped From the Beginning for young readers.