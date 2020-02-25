New support for journalists covering indigenous issues; Barbara London on her new book

Joseph Pierce

A partnership between Report for America and the Native American Journalists Association will support nineteen reporters covering indigenous issues this year. As Neiman Lab points out, less than one half of one percent of journalists are Native. Professor Joseph Pierce outlines an approach for being an effective reporter in Native communities: “You build trust through listening and through recognizing other people’s knowledge. . . Talking with elders about history is history. It’s not like some tall tale. It’s not an opinion. Granting communities agency over their own stories has really broad impacts, not just on self-perception, but on history, on agency, on politics and culture.”

BookExpo America has announced the 2020 finalisist for the conference’s “buzz” panels.

At the New Yorker, Wells Tower remembers Charles Portis, the author of True Grit, who died on February 17th: “It’s been said that fans of Portis constitute a cult, which I think is true insofar as we generally maintain at least one core ritual. When we come across a fellow-member, we recite our favorite moments from Portis until people make us stop.”

The Times profiles Hilary Mantel, as she prepares for the release of The Mirror and the Light, the final volume in her Thomas Cromwell trilogy.

Jane Goodall’s The Book of Hope will be published in the fall of 2021.

On Monday, March 3rd, 192 books will host curator and writer Barbara London to discuss her new book Video/Art: The First Fifty Years.