New York Public Library’s December events celebrate the city; Journalists reflect on the lessons of the pandemic

Jonathan Blanc / NYPL

The Guardian reports on the reopening of UK bookstores after the lockdown. With the holiday season approaching, the next few weeks could be critical to the survival of many small shops.

The Columbia Journalism Review talks to science writers, editors, and reporters about the lessons journalists can take away from the pandemic. It’s not all negative: as The Atlantic’s Ed Yong points out, there has been a resurgence of quality longform pieces: “Editorially, when we’re given the time and space to swing big without chasing short-term goals, it has really paid off.”

New York Times’s critics Dwight Garner, Parul Sehgal, and Jennifer Szalai discuss the year in books. The paper’s picks for best books of the year were announced yesterday.

The New York Public Library is celebrating the close of its 125th year with a month of “Roar for NYC” free virtual programming, starting today. Next Tuesday, New York Review of Books contributors will discuss “The Future of New York,” and the following week, Desus & Mero will sit down with Lovia Gyarkye to talk about how the Bronx has shaped them. You can check the full schedule here.

Critics from the New Yorker recap the best books they’ve read this year.

On Monday, December 7, McNally Jackson Books will host Philip Gefter, author of What Becomes a Legend Most: A Biography of Richard Avedon, in conversation with Lynne Tillman.